Top Stories
Beyonce Heats Up Red Carpet &amp; Stage at Grand Opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai

Beyonce Heats Up Red Carpet & Stage at Grand Opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai

Sat, 21 January 2023 at 6:30 pm

Alison Sweeney Dishes on Filming Hallmark's 'The Wedding Veil: Journey' In Greece!

Alison Sweeney Dishes on Filming Hallmark's 'The Wedding Veil: Journey' In Greece!

Alison Sweeney and Victor Webster went to Greece to film the third movie in the newest block of The Wedding Veil movies.

The two actors are back as Tracy and Nick, who are finally taking their long awaited honeymoon after three years of marriage.

“We explain right away that Avery took the veil back to put together a museum exhibit. So that sort of gets the veil rolling with the veil in transit to San Francisco. My story is a little different in that Nick and Tracy have been married for three years and are settled in New York life,” she explained to Media Village in an interview.

Alison adds that the couple “both realize they’re in a bit of a rut, so they get the honeymoon they never took and have an adventure. We actually filmed in Greece, which was spectacular, and an amazing opportunity.”

While speaking more about Tracy, Alison revealed that she’s still a skeptic of the veil’s powers.

“We have honored Tracy’s skepticism throughout the movies,” she laughed about it. “But she’s still skeptical and still resistant. I think part of it is that she likes being the skeptical one. She loves torturing her friends with how she’s resistant to the power of the veil.”

Keep reading to find out more…

Here’s the summary for The Wedding Veil: Journey: Tracy is now head of the auction house, and Nick’s restaurant is doing so well that he’s looking at expanding. Their success leaves the couple so little time together, they have yet to decide where to take their long overdue honeymoon, but finally settle on Greece.

When a travel delay leaves them without a hotel room, they end up staying on a beautiful, secluded island at a fledgling inn run by capable local Tessa (Katerina Geronikolou) and her well-meaning, if bungling brother Xander (Alexander Nicolaou).

When Nick discovers that Xander is filling in as chef, despite his cooking being unpalatable, he cannot help but to lend a hand in the kitchen. Tracy meanwhile meets Leo (Ché Grant), a charming boy from a nearby boarding school, whose artistic talents are only rivaled by his knack for getting into trouble. Tracy cannot shake the feeling that Leo needs her help but finds her interventions unwelcomed by the school’s headmaster.

Inexplicably, the veil – which Tracy had brought along to give to Nick’s sister – keeps winding up in another guest’s room, Colin (Nicholas Banks). With sparks flying between Colin and Tessa, even skeptical Tracy may finally have to admit there’s something to the veil’s legend.

The Wedding Veil: Journey will premiere at 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 21 on Hallmark Channel.
Just Jared on Facebook
wedding veil journey alison sweeney victor webster hallmark 01
wedding veil journey alison sweeney victor webster hallmark 02
wedding veil journey alison sweeney victor webster hallmark 03
wedding veil journey alison sweeney victor webster hallmark 04
wedding veil journey alison sweeney victor webster hallmark 05
wedding veil journey alison sweeney victor webster hallmark 06
wedding veil journey alison sweeney victor webster hallmark 07
wedding veil journey alison sweeney victor webster hallmark 08
wedding veil journey alison sweeney victor webster hallmark 09
wedding veil journey alison sweeney victor webster hallmark 10
wedding veil journey alison sweeney victor webster hallmark 11
wedding veil journey alison sweeney victor webster hallmark 12
wedding veil journey alison sweeney victor webster hallmark 13
wedding veil journey alison sweeney victor webster hallmark 14
wedding veil journey alison sweeney victor webster hallmark 15
wedding veil journey alison sweeney victor webster hallmark 16
wedding veil journey alison sweeney victor webster hallmark 17
wedding veil journey alison sweeney victor webster hallmark 18
wedding veil journey alison sweeney victor webster hallmark 19
wedding veil journey alison sweeney victor webster hallmark 20

Photos: Hallmark Media
Posted to: Alison Sweeney, Hallmark Channel, The Wedding Veil, Victor Webster

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr