Alison Sweeney Dishes on Filming Hallmark's 'The Wedding Veil: Journey' In Greece!

Alison Sweeney and Victor Webster went to Greece to film the third movie in the newest block of The Wedding Veil movies.

The two actors are back as Tracy and Nick, who are finally taking their long awaited honeymoon after three years of marriage.

“We explain right away that Avery took the veil back to put together a museum exhibit. So that sort of gets the veil rolling with the veil in transit to San Francisco. My story is a little different in that Nick and Tracy have been married for three years and are settled in New York life,” she explained to Media Village in an interview.

Alison adds that the couple “both realize they’re in a bit of a rut, so they get the honeymoon they never took and have an adventure. We actually filmed in Greece, which was spectacular, and an amazing opportunity.”

While speaking more about Tracy, Alison revealed that she’s still a skeptic of the veil’s powers.

“We have honored Tracy’s skepticism throughout the movies,” she laughed about it. “But she’s still skeptical and still resistant. I think part of it is that she likes being the skeptical one. She loves torturing her friends with how she’s resistant to the power of the veil.”

Here’s the summary for The Wedding Veil: Journey: Tracy is now head of the auction house, and Nick’s restaurant is doing so well that he’s looking at expanding. Their success leaves the couple so little time together, they have yet to decide where to take their long overdue honeymoon, but finally settle on Greece.

When a travel delay leaves them without a hotel room, they end up staying on a beautiful, secluded island at a fledgling inn run by capable local Tessa (Katerina Geronikolou) and her well-meaning, if bungling brother Xander (Alexander Nicolaou).

When Nick discovers that Xander is filling in as chef, despite his cooking being unpalatable, he cannot help but to lend a hand in the kitchen. Tracy meanwhile meets Leo (Ché Grant), a charming boy from a nearby boarding school, whose artistic talents are only rivaled by his knack for getting into trouble. Tracy cannot shake the feeling that Leo needs her help but finds her interventions unwelcomed by the school’s headmaster.

Inexplicably, the veil – which Tracy had brought along to give to Nick’s sister – keeps winding up in another guest’s room, Colin (Nicholas Banks). With sparks flying between Colin and Tessa, even skeptical Tracy may finally have to admit there’s something to the veil’s legend.

The Wedding Veil: Journey will premiere at 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 21 on Hallmark Channel.