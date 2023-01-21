Amy Poehler Joins Aubrey Plaza For 'Parks & Rec' Reunion During 'Saturday Night Live' Opening Monologue

Aubrey Plaza called down a guest appearance from a Saturday Night Live legend and a former co-star when it was time to deliver her first-ever opening monologue on the popular late night show.

The 38-year-old The White Lotus actress is hosting the January 21 show, which features musical performer Sam Smith. When it was time to deliver the opening remarks for the show, Aubrey pulled off a surprise reunion with her Parks and Recreation buddy Amy Poehler.

Amy made a cameo while Aubrey took the cameras backstage for a tour.

“Famous people don’t just fall…” she was saying before bumping into her former co-star who then joked that Aubrey stole her wallet.

Aubrey also brought up beating out President Joe Biden to be named the most popular person from Delaware and her dry sense of humor. She shouted out her grandma, who was present in the audience.

