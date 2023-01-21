Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; Drew Taggart Hold Hands While Out in NYC After Singer Clears Air on Her Relationship Status

Selena Gomez & Drew Taggart Hold Hands While Out in NYC After Singer Clears Air on Her Relationship Status

Beyonce Heats Up Red Carpet &amp; Stage at Grand Opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai

Beyonce Heats Up Red Carpet & Stage at Grand Opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai

Sat, 21 January 2023 at 11:48 pm

Amy Poehler Joins Aubrey Plaza For 'Parks & Rec' Reunion During 'Saturday Night Live' Opening Monologue

Amy Poehler Joins Aubrey Plaza For 'Parks & Rec' Reunion During 'Saturday Night Live' Opening Monologue

Aubrey Plaza called down a guest appearance from a Saturday Night Live legend and a former co-star when it was time to deliver her first-ever opening monologue on the popular late night show.

The 38-year-old The White Lotus actress is hosting the January 21 show, which features musical performer Sam Smith. When it was time to deliver the opening remarks for the show, Aubrey pulled off a surprise reunion with her Parks and Recreation buddy Amy Poehler.

Read more details about Amy Poehler’s cameo…

Amy made a cameo while Aubrey took the cameras backstage for a tour.

“Famous people don’t just fall…” she was saying before bumping into her former co-star who then joked that Aubrey stole her wallet.

Aubrey also brought up beating out President Joe Biden to be named the most popular person from Delaware and her dry sense of humor. She shouted out her grandma, who was present in the audience.

Keep an eye peeled, and we’ll get this post updated once the full monologue appears on YouTube. We’ll also let you know what else goes on during the show!

If you missed it, check out what Aubrey had to say about her failed audition for SNL .
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: YouTube
Posted to: Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, Parks and Recreation, Saturday Night Live

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr