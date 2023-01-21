Anne Hathaway Reveals What Drew Her to Accept 'Eileen' Role Despite the 'Challenging' Script

Anne Hathaway opened up about the daunting script for her new movie Eileen.

The 40-year-old Devil Wears Prada actress is set to star in the movie – based on Ottessa Moshfegh‘s novel of the same name – alongside Thomasin McKenzie. The movie was directed by William Oldroyd.

During an appearance at Deadline’s Sundance Studio, Anne revealed the reason that she was initially drawn to the “challenging” project.

Read more to see what Anne Hathaway had to say about Eileen…

“I came to this as a fan of Will’s,” the actress admitted, according to Deadline. “I’d seen Lady Macbeth [the 2016 movie Will directed that starred Florence Pugh] and like probably a lot of people I thought it was the freshest thing I’d seen in ages. So when the script [for Eileen] came in I was inclined to say yes.”

She shared also shared her initial thoughts about the script: “I actually found the script really challenging the first time I read it. I found it really dark and really funny but it’s a tricky one. It’s so smart. it’s actually unusually smart, so it took me a few reads to feel like I had the beginnings of a handle on it.”

Eileen is set to premiere at Sundance on Saturday (January 21). We’ll let you know where else you’ll be able to watch it as soon as we know!

