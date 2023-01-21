Apple TV+ Announces 'The Afterparty' Season Two Premiere Date Starring Tiffany Haddish

The Afterparty is coming back for a second season!

Apple TV+ announced the premiere date for the upcoming second season of the murder mystery comedy series starring Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoë Chao.

New additions for season two include Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu, John Cho, and Ken Jeong.

Here’s the synopsis for season two: Created by Chris Miller, each episode of The Afterparty “explores a different character’s account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective.”

“In season two, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers, and business partners, and hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style.”

The first two episodes of season two of The Afterparty will debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 28 followed by one new episode premiering weekly every Friday, culminating in the season finale set for June 23.