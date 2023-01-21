Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Marries Longtime Love Anca Faur on His 93rd Birthday!

Buzz Aldrin is married!

The astronaut – who was the second man to walk on the moon in 1969 – celebrated his 93rd birthday on Friday (January 20) by marrying his longtime love Dr. Anca Faur.

“On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot,” Buzz announced on Twitter.

“We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers,” he added.

Buzz also shared two photos him and his new bride, including one of them posing together and a second candid shot of them mid-conversation.

This marks Buzz’s fourth marriage. He was first married to Joan Archer from 1954 to 1974. The pair share three children: sons James and Andrew along with daughter Janice.

From 1975 to 1978, Buzz was married to Beverly Van Zile. Then in 1985, Buzz married Lois Driggs, and the two divorced in 2012.

Anca serves as the executive vice president of Buzz Aldrin Ventures, according to the Los Angeles Chapter of the Romanian-American Chamber of Commerce.

Congrats to the newlyweds!