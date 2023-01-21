Beyonce Reportedly Getting Paid $24 Million For Dubai Atlantis Performance

Beyonce is set to perform during the grand opening of Atlantis Dubai this weekend, and she’s getting paid a lot of money for it!

According to a report from TMZ, the 41-year-old singer is apparently getting paid $24 million for her concert, which apparently a precursor to her upcoming Renaissance Tour.

Some fans in the area were actually able to get a preview of Beyonce‘s show as she was overheard doing a soundcheck and rehearsal earlier this week.

The songs overheard in the soundcheck included: “Naughty Girl,” “Halo,” “Spirit” and “Freedom”, as well as “Crazy in Love” and “Drunk in Love.”

