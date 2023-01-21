Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Interview Where She Defends Armie Hammer Resurfaces After She Jokes About Him & Cannibalism at Sundance 2023

What Does Kate Middleton Eat? The Princess of Wales' Diet Revealed

Lucy Hale Reveals Age She Lost Her Virginity, Talks Dating Non-Negotiables, & More Big Confessions in Podcast Interview

Charlie Gillespie & Owen Patrick Joyner Get in Shirtless Workout at the Beach with Kenny Ortega

Sat, 21 January 2023 at 12:22 am

Beyonce Reportedly Getting Paid $24 Million For Dubai Atlantis Performance

Beyonce Reportedly Getting Paid $24 Million For Dubai Atlantis Performance

Beyonce is set to perform during the grand opening of Atlantis Dubai this weekend, and she’s getting paid a lot of money for it!

According to a report from TMZ, the 41-year-old singer is apparently getting paid $24 million for her concert, which apparently a precursor to her upcoming Renaissance Tour.

Some fans in the area were actually able to get a preview of Beyonce‘s show as she was overheard doing a soundcheck and rehearsal earlier this week.

The songs overheard in the soundcheck included: “Naughty Girl,” “Halo,” “Spirit” and “Freedom”, as well as “Crazy in Love” and “Drunk in Love.”

Stay tuned for even more information about Beyonce‘s performance!

Just recently, Beyonce was spotted out with husband, Jay-Z, on a date night ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Check out the pics here!
Photos: Getty
Beyonce Knowles

