Beyonce's Dubai Setlist Features a Collaboration with Daughter Blue Ivy & a Classic Shakira Duet but Nothing from 'Renaissance'

Details are starting to appear online about Beyoncé‘s lucrative Dubai performance.

The 41-year-old “Single Ladies” icon took the stage for a show during the grand opening of Atlantis Dubai on Saturday (January 21) and was reportedly paid a staggering $24 million for the appearance.

Although the concert was supposed to be private, details are starting to appear online as fans share footage and details. Of course, the setlist featured endless hits and a couple of unexpected surprises!

Keep reading to see what tricks Beyoncé had up her sleeve for the performance…

Let’s start with the surprises! For starters, Beyoncé invited daughter Blue Ivy, 11, onstage for a duet of “BROWN SKIN GIRL,” which first appeared on the hitmaker’s The Lion King: The Gift album and won the mother-daughter pair a Grammy in 2021.

Beyoncé worked her way through several other songs on that album. She also dusted off her Shakira duet “Beautiful Liar,” which hasn’t been performed live in years.

The one sad surprise was that the superstar didn’t include any music off her new album Renaissance. That includes the lead single “BREAK MY SOUL,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 last year. We’re still waiting to learn more about plans to tour the album.

The setlist included a couple of other classics such as “Halo,” “Drunk in Love” and “Naughty Girl.”

We’ll let you know when we learn more about the show! In the meantime, did you know that a rumored collab with another musical A-lister fell through earlier this year?

Scroll through Beyonce’s rumored setlist for the performance below, via Setlist.fm, and see if she belted out your favorite tune…

1. “At Last”

2. “XO”

3. “Flaws & All”

4. “Ave Maria”

5. “Halo”

6. “BROWN SKIN GIRL” with Blue Ivy

7. “Be Alive”

8. “OTHERSIDE”

9. “BIGGER”

10. “Spirit”

11. “Freedom”

12. “I Care”

13. “Beautiful Liar”

14. “Crazy in Love”

15. “Countdown”

16. “Naughty Girl”

17. “Drunk in Love”