Hailey Bieber Debuts New Short Haircut - We've Got Pics of the Chic Look

Hailey Bieber is switching up her look!

The 26-year-old model and Rhode Skin founder hopped on social media to debut a chic new hairstyle. Spoiler alert: Hailey has a bob again!

Taking to her Instagram story, the star shared two pics of herself taken in the mirror.

Read more about Hailey Bieber’s new look…

In the first, she’s wearing an oversized jacket, but the focus is totally on her short haircut.

“Oops,” she wrote on the pic alongside a hair emoji.

Hailey‘s second pic was even more zoomed in to highlight her new look.

Fans will likely recall that this isn’t the first time Hailey has had shorter hair. She rocked a blonde bob and a very sheer dress back in 2020 when she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

This time around, her hair is a rich shade of brown, and we’re digging it!

