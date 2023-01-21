Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Interview Where She Defends Armie Hammer Resurfaces After She Jokes About Him & Cannibalism at Sundance 2023

What Does Kate Middleton Eat? The Princess of Wales' Diet Revealed

Lucy Hale Reveals Age She Lost Her Virginity, Talks Dating Non-Negotiables, & More Big Confessions in Podcast Interview

Charlie Gillespie & Owen Patrick Joyner Get in Shirtless Workout at the Beach with Kenny Ortega

Sat, 21 January 2023 at 12:14 pm

Jeremy Renner Reveals He Broke '30 Plus' Bones in Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner Reveals He Broke '30 Plus' Bones in Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is on the road to recovery.

After being released from the hospital after his horrific snowplow accident, the 52-year-old Avengers actor took to social media on Saturday morning (January 21) to share a new update, revealing he broke “30 plus” bones in the accident.

Click inside to read more…

“Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love ❤️ I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all,” Jeremy wrote on Instagram.

“These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all 🙏❤️🙏” Jeremy continued.

Along with the message, Jeremy shared a photo of himself laying in a bed during physical therapy.

Jeremy was hospitalized since New Year’s Day (January 1) after suffering severe injuries from being accidentally run over by a snowplow while clearing a driveway near his house in Nevada.

After the accident, several Marvel stars sent their well wishes to Jeremy.
Photos: Getty Images
