Jonathan Majors Reveals How Much He Had to Eat & Work Out to Bulk Up For 'Magazine Dreams' Role

Jonathan Majors was seriously committed to getting jacked for his new movie Magazine Dreams.

The movie finds the 33-year-old Creed III actor playing a bodybuilder, and Jonathan wanted to make sure that his portrayal of the dedicated athlete was accurate.

To do so, he revealed that he had to eat a staggering amount of calories and work out hard every day. He shared exactly how much he was consuming and confirmed how much he weighed for the role in a new interview.

Read more about Jonathan Major’s Magazine Dreams diet…

Jonathan told Variety that he weighed 202 pounds and had to eat a lot of calories to stay there.

“In order to sustain that and to grow that you have to eat as much protein that you weigh. I ate 6,100 calories a day for about four months. That included the pre-work and the post-work of Creed III,” he explained.

How did he consume that many calories? Jonathan ate six times throughout the day and had a diet heavy in chicken and elk meat.

His workouts were every bit as daunting: “I’m playing Killian Maddox… Playing him you don’t f-ck around. What ended up happening is I would train two hours, two times a day for the movie and a third time after wrap.”

His lifestyle has changed since filming wrapped. However, Jonathan is still committed to staying active.

“I really like being physical. I like hiking and running. I’ve got dogs. I’m only 33,” he shared. “I got to do something to stay with it. I don’t work out three times a day anymore. Just once a day.”

Jonathan was joined by castmates Taylour Paige and Haley Bennett for the premiere of the movie at Sundance earlier this week! Check out pics here.