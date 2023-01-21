Jonathan Majors & Taylour Paige Bring Gym Drama Film 'Magazine Dreams' to Sundance

Jonathan Majors rocks an all denim look for the red carpet premiere of his new movie, Magazine Dreams.

The 33-year-old actor joined co-stars Taylour Paige and Haley Bennett, along with director Elijah Bynum for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival premiere on Friday (January 20) in Park City, Utah.

Speaking to IndieWire at the festival, Jonathan opened up about how he connected to his role.

“The humanity just leapt off the page, something about the isolation that was pulling me,” he shared. “Some of his internal life and my internal life correlated…What we’re talking about here is an individual who has a drive to be seen, a drive to be understood, a drive to be loved, which is fundamentally human.”

Jonathan added, “It is bare bones; his rudimentary needs that are not being fulfilled. He has taken those things into his own hands. I connected to that.”

Magazine Dreams centers on bodybuilder Killian Maddox who struggles to read social cues and maintain control of his volatile temper amplify his sense of disconnection amid a hostile world.

Check out 30+ pictures from the Magazine Dreams premiere during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival…