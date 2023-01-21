Kim Kardashian Pairs Sweatpants with Heels for Son Saint's Basketball Game

Kim Kardashian is stepping out to support her eldest son.

The 42-year-old reality star arrived at 7-year-old son Saint West‘s basketball game on Friday (January 20) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

For the game, Kim wore a white puffer jacket over a white, tatter top paired with gray and red sweatpants and gray heels.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Kim purchased Princess Diana‘s famous diamond cross necklace at auction for $197,453. After news of the purchase was reported, Kim inspired a new meme format!

If you missed it, a source recently spoke out about Kim and her family’s concerns after her ex-husband Kanye West reportedly got married.

