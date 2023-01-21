Kylie Jenner Shares First Photos of Her Son & Reveals His Name!

After months of keeping fans in suspense, Kylie Jenner has finally announced her son’s new name!

On Saturday (January 21), the 25-year-old reality star took to social media to share the adorable first photos of her son’s face and also revealed his name.

Click inside to read more…

Kylie and Travis Scott have named their baby boy Aire!

Kylie and the 31-year-old rapper welcomed baby Aire on February 2, 2022. Shortly after his birth, the pair announced that they named their son Wolf.

However, a month later, Kylie revealed that they had decided to change his name.

Along with Aire, Kylie and Travis share 4-year-old daughter Stormi.

You can see the photos of baby Aire on Kylie‘s Instagram here!