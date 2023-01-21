Lizzo Hypes Up Lunar Beauty Lip Oil on TikTok & Brand Owner Manny MUA Reacts

Lizzo has a new favorite lip oil, and it comes from YouTube beauty guru Manny MUA‘s brand Lunar Beauty.

The 34-year-old “Juice” hitmaker hopped on TikTok to shout out a lip oil in a video that was soundtracked to one of the TMI revelations from Prince Harry‘s audio recording of Spare.

“Guys I love this lip oil,” she gushed in the caption. Although fans could only see the cap and applicator of the product, Manny, 31, instantly recognized it as one of his own.

He hopped on the app to share his reaction to the video.

Manny filmed a duet with Lizzo‘s original video. In it, he looked ecstatic while pointing to Lizzo applying the lip product.

“Not lizzo using my brands lip oil,” he wrote on top of the videos. “ily lizzo.”

“I see that lunar beauty lip oil,” he also wrote in the comments section of the original video.

Lunar Beauty‘s lip oils retail for a very affordable $18 and are available in two formulas – one that is more sheer and the other slightly pigmented. Each one has a fruity fragrance associated with it.

The product is described as being “filled with shea butter, jojoba seed oil and camellia oil for a super hydrating and locked in moisture!”

We at JustJared can also recommend the brand’s Moon Spell Vol. 2 palette, lashes and shimmering lip glosses!

