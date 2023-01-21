Top Stories
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Wears Her Most Daring Outfit Yet While on Vacation

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Wears Her Most Daring Outfit Yet While on Vacation

Lourdes Leon is clearly following in her mother’s footsteps.

By that we mean that the 26-year-old model, pop star and daughter of Madonna knows how to start a conversation simply with her wardrobe.

She proved just that when she shared a couple of pics of herself in a body-baring, ripped black dress that left little to the imagination while on vacation on the Grand Cayman Islands.

We’ve got pics of Lourdes Leon’s bold dress inside…

Lourdes hopped on social media to show off the black dress that was held together by strips of tattered fabric in the front. Meanwhile, her friend Eartheater (a musician) rocked an equally bold, white dress.

Of course, the young celebrity is no stranger to an unforgettable fashion moment. She proved just that when she attended the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition in a very sheer look last November.

If you missed it, we referred to Lourdes as a pop star. Were you aware that she launched her music career last year?

Get a good look at Lourdes Leon’s daring outfit below…
