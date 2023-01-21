Ryan Gosling Hangs on For Dear Life While Filming 'The Full Guy' Stunt on Sydney Harbour Bridge

Ryan Gosling grabs a ride while filming a stunt for his new movie The Fall Guy on the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Saturday (January 21) in Sydney, Australia.

The 42-year-old Barbie actor appears to be filming a scene that requires him to be dragged along on the road on a piece of metal while holding on to a shovel and was seen working with his stunt double at several points.

According to reports, the bridge was shut down so that the crew could film without interruption.

Ryan wore a pair of light jeans and a bright red jacket and looked ready for action!

This isn’t the first time that the actor has filmed daring scenes for The Fall Guy. He was spotted filming on the edge of a roof back in October.

If you weren’t aware, The Fall Guy is a big screen retelling of the classic TV series, which aired in the ’80s. Ryan is set to lead the project and plays a stuntman, which explains all of his risky scenes so far.

The project also stars Emily Blunt – who signed on last August – and Aaron Taylor-Johnson – who signed on in October and was seen heating up a scene without his shirt on.

Interestingly this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Ryan rocking the outfit he wore for his latest stunt. He also filmed wearing the same look back in October and was joined by co-star Stephanie Hsu.

If you missed it, it was recently announced that Ryan was set to star in a sequel to one of his latest blockbusters!

Scroll through all the new pics of Ryan Gosling in the gallery…