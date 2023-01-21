Ryan Phillippe & Kate Bosworth Star in New Thriller 'The Locksmith' - Watch Now!

The trailer for Ryan Phillippe and Kate Bosworth‘s new thriller has been released.

The two actors star in Nicolas Harvard’s directorial debut The Locksmith alongside Ving Rhames, Jeffrey Nordling, Gabriela Quezada, Madeleine Guilbot, and Charlie Weber.

Watch the trailer inside…

Here’s the synopsis: “Miller (Phillippe), an ex-con recently released from prison for a bungled robbery, tries to walk a straight line and work his way back into the lives of his ex, Beth (Bosworth), a police detective, and their young daughter. While Miller is doing his best to stay on the straight and narrow with the help of an old friend (Rhames), he finds his past will not stay in the past, and he is forced to commit one last crime before he can truly walk away. Things once again go badly, and now not only his freedom, but also his daughter’s life, hang in the balance.”

The Locksmith will be out in theaters and on on-demand starting on February 3.