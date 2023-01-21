Selena Gomez & Drew Taggart Hold Hands While Out in NYC After Singer Clears Air on Her Relationship Status

Top Stories
Selena Gomez might have cleared the air about her relationship status earlier this week. However, fans are likely to have more questions after she was spotted out with rumored boyfriend Drew Taggart.

The 30-year-old “Can’t Keep My Hands to Myself” hitmaker has been linked to the 33-year-old member of EDM duo The Chainsmokers for about a week now. However, she shot down relationship rumors and clarified that she was single in a rare public statement on Thursday (January 19).

Just a few days later, Selena and Drew were spotted out together on an apparent date in New York City.

Read more details about Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart’s outting…

According to Us Weekly, the pair grabbed a bite at Torrisi Bar & Restaurant in New York City on Saturday (January 21), and they were clearly holding hands in a pic from the night out.

Selena looked chic in all black while Drew wore a pair of wide-legged jeans with butterfly patches on them.

They were first spotted out in the public during a trip to a bowling alley in New York. Rumors about their relationship hit a fever pitch after Eve Jobs, who Drew was previously linked to, deleted her Instagram account.

Amid the ongoing questions, Selena has begun filming Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building. The pop star and actress also helped reveal that a major celebrity was joining the cast!

Selena has previously sung about her relationships, and she teased that upcoming music is going to be about a very specific type of ex in her past.

