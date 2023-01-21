Taylor Schilling & Connie Britton Star in 'Dear Edward,' New Series from 'Friday Night Lights' Creator - Watch the Trailer!

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for the highly anticipated series Dear Edward, which is the new show from Friday Night Lights creator Jason Katims.

Connie Britton stars in the new series and it marks her reunion with Jason after working together on the beloved football drama.

Dear Edward tells the story of Edward Adler (Colin O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed.

Also starring in the series are Taylor Schilling, Amy Forsyth, Eva Ariel Binder, Brittany S. Hall, Idris Debrand, Carter Hudson, Maxwell Jenkins, Jenna Qureshi, Audrey Corsa, Anna Uzele, Ivan Shaw and Dario Ladani Sanchez.

The show will make its global debut with the first three episodes of its 10-episode first season on Friday, February 3 followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 24.

Head inside now to watch the trailer…

Watch the trailer below!