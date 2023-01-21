Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Interview Where She Defends Armie Hammer Resurfaces After She Jokes About Him &amp; Cannibalism at Sundance 2023

Dakota Johnson Interview Where She Defends Armie Hammer Resurfaces After She Jokes About Him & Cannibalism at Sundance 2023

What Does Kate Middleton Eat? The Princess of Wales' Diet Revealed

What Does Kate Middleton Eat? The Princess of Wales' Diet Revealed

Lucy Hale Reveals Age She Lost Her Virginity, Talks Dating Non-Negotiables, &amp; More Big Confessions in Podcast Interview

Lucy Hale Reveals Age She Lost Her Virginity, Talks Dating Non-Negotiables, & More Big Confessions in Podcast Interview

Charlie Gillespie &amp; Owen Patrick Joyner Get in Shirtless Workout at the Beach with Kenny Ortega

Charlie Gillespie & Owen Patrick Joyner Get in Shirtless Workout at the Beach with Kenny Ortega

Sat, 21 January 2023 at 11:14 am

Timothee Chalamet Attends Loewe Show in Paris with 'Bones & All' Co-Star Taylor Russell & Director Luca Guadagnino

Timothee Chalamet Attends Loewe Show in Paris with 'Bones & All' Co-Star Taylor Russell & Director Luca Guadagnino

Timothee Chalamet is stepping out during Paris Fashion Week!

The 27-year-old actor sat front row with Bones & All co-star Taylor Russell and director Luca Guadagnino at the Loewe Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show on Saturday (January 21) in Paris, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Timothee Chalamet

Other stars in attendance included Naomi Campbell, J Balvin, Troye Sivan, The White Lotus stars Murray Bartlett and Will Sharpe, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody actress Naomi Ackie, Looking actor Russell Tovey, Elite actor Manu Rios, and Heartstopper actor Kit Connor.

The day before, Apple TV+ released a new commercial featuring Timothee questioning why he wasn’t been cast in a project on the streaming service yet – watch it here!

Browse through the gallery inside for 40+ pictures of the stars at the fashion show…
Just Jared on Facebook
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 01
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 02
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 03
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 04
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 05
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 06
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 07
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 08
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 09
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 10
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 11
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 12
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 13
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 14
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 15
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 16
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 17
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 18
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 19
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 20
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 21
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 22
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 23
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 24
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 25
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 26
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 27
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 28
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 29
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 30
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 31
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 32
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 33
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 34
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 35
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 36
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 37
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 38
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 39
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 40
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 41
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 42
timothee chalamet loewe show in paris 43

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: J Balvin, Kit Connor, Luca Guadagnino, Manu Rios, Murray Bartlett, Naomi Ackie, Naomi Campbell, Russell Tovey, Taylor Russell, Timothee Chalamet, Troye Sivan, Will Sharpe

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr