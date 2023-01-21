Timothee Chalamet Attends Loewe Show in Paris with 'Bones & All' Co-Star Taylor Russell & Director Luca Guadagnino

Timothee Chalamet is stepping out during Paris Fashion Week!

The 27-year-old actor sat front row with Bones & All co-star Taylor Russell and director Luca Guadagnino at the Loewe Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show on Saturday (January 21) in Paris, France.

Other stars in attendance included Naomi Campbell, J Balvin, Troye Sivan, The White Lotus stars Murray Bartlett and Will Sharpe, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody actress Naomi Ackie, Looking actor Russell Tovey, Elite actor Manu Rios, and Heartstopper actor Kit Connor.

The day before, Apple TV+ released a new commercial featuring Timothee questioning why he wasn’t been cast in a project on the streaming service yet – watch it here!

