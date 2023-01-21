Tori Spelling Reveals How Much Money She Spent on Denise Richards' OnlyFans

Tori Spelling‘s curiosity appears to have gotten the best of her!

On Friday (January 20), the 49-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum appeared on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, where she revealed that she dropped a lot of money after secretly subscribing to longtime pal Denise Richards‘ OnlyFans account.

“I was just kind of fascinated by the whole OnlyFans, and I’m not gonna lie, I was like, ‘Let me check it out. What does it entail?’” Tori explained, adding that she created a profile under a fake name.

“So I looked at it, and of course, it shows something, and unless you subscribe, you can’t get it. So, of course, I subscribed under a fake name,” Tori continued. “It’s riveting, because they’re like, ‘Hey, we might show you this in this shower.’ And I just want to see. It’s my friend. Like, ‘Hey, how far is she going?’ ”

She added, “They say, allegedly, if you tip them, they get back to you faster. So, I was like, ‘Hey, love what I’m seeing. Would love to see some more,’ ”

Tori then admitted, “I ended up, in the course of two days, spending $400. I couldn’t stop.”

Denise, 51, first joined OnlyFans back in June 2022 after her 18-year-old daughter Sami Sheen did the same thing.

