Selena Gomez &amp; Drew Taggart Hold Hands While Out in NYC After Singer Clears Air on Her Relationship Status

Beyonce Heats Up Red Carpet &amp; Stage at Grand Opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai

Sat, 21 January 2023 at 9:30 pm

Will There Be Even More 'Wedding Veil' Movies? Here's What Star Alison Sweeney Said!

With the newest trio of Wedding Veil movies coming to a close on Hallmark Channel this weekend, many are wondering if there will be even more sequels on the way.

The Wedding Veil: Expectations, The Wedding Veil: Inspiration, and The Wedding Veil: Journey, continued Avery, Emma and Tracy as they navigating a new level of love through their marriages to Peter, Paolo and Nick.

Lacey Chabert revealed the happy news about the new movies just a few months ago, and now fans are wondering if another announcement is on the way sooner.

In a new interview with Alison Sweeney, the actress teased if there actually could be.

Keep reading to find out more…

While speaking to Media Village about the movies and themes in the movie, Alison mused about if even more Wedding Veil movies would be on the way.

A next set of movies is not confirmed, but Alison isn’t ruling them out!

“We were all just brainstorming ideas of what we could do,” she shared. “Just in case they call us saying they want more, we are ready for anything and can go, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom.”

Looks like if they happen, that Alison, Lacey and Autumn Reeser would all be part of it!

Stay tuned to see if it will happen!
