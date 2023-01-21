Willem Dafoe Is Floating on Water for New 'Inside' Movie Poster

A cool new poster has been released for the upcoming indie movie Inside, starring Willem Dafoe.

On the new poster, the four-time Oscar-nominated actor is seen floating on water. Willem stars in the new film from director Vasilis Katsoupis, who is making his directorial debut on a narrative feature film.

Inside tells the story of Nemo, an art thief trapped in a New York penthouse after his heist doesn’t go as planned. Locked inside with nothing but priceless works of art, he must use all his cunning and invention to survive.

The Focus Features movie is set to be released in theaters on March 10, 2023.

The trailer was released back in November. Make sure to check it out now!

Browse through the gallery to see the full poster, plus some stills from the film…