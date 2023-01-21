Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; Drew Taggart Hold Hands While Out in NYC After Singer Clears Air on Her Relationship Status

Selena Gomez & Drew Taggart Hold Hands While Out in NYC After Singer Clears Air on Her Relationship Status

Beyonce Heats Up Red Carpet &amp; Stage at Grand Opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai

Beyonce Heats Up Red Carpet & Stage at Grand Opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai

Sat, 21 January 2023 at 9:00 pm

Willem Dafoe Is Floating on Water for New 'Inside' Movie Poster

Willem Dafoe Is Floating on Water for New 'Inside' Movie Poster

A cool new poster has been released for the upcoming indie movie Inside, starring Willem Dafoe.

On the new poster, the four-time Oscar-nominated actor is seen floating on water. Willem stars in the new film from director Vasilis Katsoupis, who is making his directorial debut on a narrative feature film.

Inside tells the story of Nemo, an art thief trapped in a New York penthouse after his heist doesn’t go as planned. Locked inside with nothing but priceless works of art, he must use all his cunning and invention to survive.

The Focus Features movie is set to be released in theaters on March 10, 2023.

The trailer was released back in November. Make sure to check it out now!

Browse through the gallery to see the full poster, plus some stills from the film…

Just Jared on Facebook
willem dafoe inside movie poster 01
willem dafoe inside movie poster 02
willem dafoe inside movie poster 03

Photos: Focus Features
Posted to: Movies, Willem Dafoe

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr