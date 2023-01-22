'Avatar: The Way of Water' Passes the $2 Billion Mark at the Box Office!

Avatar: The Way of Water continues to make quite the splash.

The long-awaited sequel to Avatar has brought in over $2 billion at the global box office, THR reported.

The James Cameron-directed film is now only the sixth in history to push past the $2 billion marker.

The film cost $400 million to make, and needed to break the $2 billion mark to be considered successful.

Avatar still holds the title of highest grossing film of all time with $2.9 billion in global ticket sales.

With the movie now at $2 billion, it’s expected to soon overtake the fifth biggest movie and fourth movie (Avengers: Infinity War, $2.05 billion) (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, $2.07 billion) within days as well.

See what the highest grossing movies of all time are, ranked!