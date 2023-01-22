Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; Drew Taggart Hold Hands While Out in NYC After Singer Clears Air on Her Relationship Status

Selena Gomez & Drew Taggart Hold Hands While Out in NYC After Singer Clears Air on Her Relationship Status

Beyonce Heats Up Red Carpet &amp; Stage at Grand Opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai

Beyonce Heats Up Red Carpet & Stage at Grand Opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai

Sun, 22 January 2023 at 1:07 am

Beyonce & Grammys Organizers In Talks to Arrange 2023 Return to the Stage (Report)

Beyonce & Grammys Organizers In Talks to Arrange 2023 Return to the Stage (Report)

Beyoncé made a glorious return to the stage for her first concert since 2018, and it looks like she’s in talks to organize an entirely different sort of comeback at the 2023 Grammys.

If you missed it, the 41-year-old “Crazy in Love” superstar hit the stage as the headlining event at the grand opening of Atlantis the Royal in Dubai on Saturday (January 21). During her 60-minute set, she performed countless hits off her old albums – even a collab with daughter Blue Ivy – but notably skipped over her latest release Renaissance.

According to Variety there might be a reason for that.

Read more to see what Beyonce might have planned…

In the writeup about her performance, the publication noted that Beyoncé had been approached about taking the stage during the 2023 ceremony, which takes place February 5. Obviously, nothing is confirmed yet.

However, this would be a major moment for the superstar who has delivered multiple performances at the awards show over the years, including a jaw-dropping performance while pregnant in 2017.

We’ll definitely let you know if we learn anything more in the coming days!

Going into the 2023 ceremony, Beyoncé has 9 nominations. She and Jay-Z hold a major record regarding the awards show.

Revisit some of Beyonce’s Grammys performances below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2023 Grammys, Beyonce Knowles, Grammys, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr