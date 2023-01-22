Beyonce & Grammys Organizers In Talks to Arrange 2023 Return to the Stage (Report)

Beyoncé made a glorious return to the stage for her first concert since 2018, and it looks like she’s in talks to organize an entirely different sort of comeback at the 2023 Grammys.

If you missed it, the 41-year-old “Crazy in Love” superstar hit the stage as the headlining event at the grand opening of Atlantis the Royal in Dubai on Saturday (January 21). During her 60-minute set, she performed countless hits off her old albums – even a collab with daughter Blue Ivy – but notably skipped over her latest release Renaissance.

According to Variety there might be a reason for that.

Read more to see what Beyonce might have planned…

In the writeup about her performance, the publication noted that Beyoncé had been approached about taking the stage during the 2023 ceremony, which takes place February 5. Obviously, nothing is confirmed yet.

However, this would be a major moment for the superstar who has delivered multiple performances at the awards show over the years, including a jaw-dropping performance while pregnant in 2017.

We’ll definitely let you know if we learn anything more in the coming days!

Going into the 2023 ceremony, Beyoncé has 9 nominations. She and Jay-Z hold a major record regarding the awards show.

Revisit some of Beyonce’s Grammys performances below…