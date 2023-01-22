Channing Tatum Reveals if His & Sandra Bullock's Daughters are Still Enemies

Last year Channing Tatum and his The Lost City co-star Sandra Bullock shared a surprising story about their daughters feuding. What’s the situation between the two girls like in 2023?

The 42-year-old Magic Mike actor opened up about the drama while taking a lie detector test on camera for Vanity Fair. He provided what was deemed a truthful update about the two young girls.

Read more about Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock’s children’s feud…

Channing revealed that he had his first serious conversation with Sandra in the principal’s office after their daughters Laila and Everly butted heads in school.

“Our daughters got into a couple scraps at school because they’re both very, very, very strong-willed little girls and, yeah, it was fun. It was a very fun year.”

Is there still drama? Thankfully no!

“They love each other now,” Channing shared. “Literally can’t like get enough of each other; they just want to hang out all the time.”

If you want more backstory, the actors got candid about their daughter’s drama back in March 2022. They later addressed it during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Channing shared so many other big revelations while hooked up to the lie detector.

