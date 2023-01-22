Chris Evans Makes a Joke About Snowcat & Jeremy Renner Responds

Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner are having a fun interaction after a very serious accident.

The 52-year-old Hawkeye actor recently confirmed that he broke “30 plus” bones in the horrific snowplow accident over New Year’s Day, and shared a health update on social media.

“I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens,” he wrote.

The 41-year-old Captain America actor, MCU co-star and longtime friend then wrote a response.

“That’s one tough mf’er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending so much love,” he said.

“Love you brother…. I did check on the snow cat , she needs fuel,” Jeremy amusingly responded, followed by a winking face and laughing emoji.

Jeremy and Chris are two of the original six Avengers actors, and have worked together a lot over the years. We’re happy to see Jeremy is in good spirits!

Check out the fun interaction…

That’s one tough mf’er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending so much love ❤️ https://t.co/Wc9M0EhL9d — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 21, 2023