Chris Evans Makes a Joke About Snowcat & Jeremy Renner Responds

Chris Evans Makes a Joke About Snowcat & Jeremy Renner Responds

Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner are having a fun interaction after a very serious accident.

The 52-year-old Hawkeye actor recently confirmed that he broke “30 plus” bones in the horrific snowplow accident over New Year’s Day, and shared a health update on social media.

“I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens,” he wrote.

The 41-year-old Captain America actor, MCU co-star and longtime friend then wrote a response.

“That’s one tough mf’er. Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending so much love,” he said.

“Love you brother…. I did check on the snow cat , she needs fuel,” Jeremy amusingly responded, followed by a winking face and laughing emoji.

Jeremy and Chris are two of the original six Avengers actors, and have worked together a lot over the years. We’re happy to see Jeremy is in good spirits!

Find out what else Jeremy Renner shared about his condition.

Check out the fun interaction…
Photos: Getty
