Top Stories
Netflix Cancels 3 TV Shows in 2023, Renews Several Fan Favorites &amp; Announces 2 Shows Are Ending

Netflix Cancels 3 TV Shows in 2023, Renews Several Fan Favorites & Announces 2 Shows Are Ending

Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial - Celebrity Performers, Tributes &amp; Photos Inside Revealed

Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial - Celebrity Performers, Tributes & Photos Inside Revealed

Selena Gomez &amp; Drew Taggart Hold Hands While Out in NYC After Singer Clears Air on Her Relationship Status

Selena Gomez & Drew Taggart Hold Hands While Out in NYC After Singer Clears Air on Her Relationship Status

What Comes Out on Disney+ in February 2023? Full List Revealed!

What Comes Out on Disney+ in February 2023? Full List Revealed!

Sun, 22 January 2023 at 5:14 pm

Damar Hamlin Shows Up to Bills Game for the First Time Since Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin Shows Up to Bills Game for the First Time Since Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin is back.

The 24-year-old player, who was released from the hospital after after he went into cardiac arrest during a game earlier this month, showed up to a football stadium for the first time in-person since the incident on Sunday (January 22).

Damar headed into Highmark Stadium before kickoff, escorted by security on a team cart. He was seen wearing sunglasses and a jacket, and taken to a private suite, with cameras and reporters following him as he went in to watch the Buffalo Bills play against the Cincinnati Bengals – the same team that they were playing when his horrific injury happened.

Click inside to read more…

Later on, Damar was seen throwing up a heart sign gesture with his hands and hyping up the home crowd.

Check out some footage, courtesy of the Buffalo Bills…

Find out the latest health update after the incident.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Damar Hamlin, Football, nfl, Sports

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr