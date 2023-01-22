Damar Hamlin Shows Up to Bills Game for the First Time Since Cardiac Arrest
Damar Hamlin is back.
The 24-year-old player, who was released from the hospital after after he went into cardiac arrest during a game earlier this month, showed up to a football stadium for the first time in-person since the incident on Sunday (January 22).
Damar headed into Highmark Stadium before kickoff, escorted by security on a team cart. He was seen wearing sunglasses and a jacket, and taken to a private suite, with cameras and reporters following him as he went in to watch the Buffalo Bills play against the Cincinnati Bengals – the same team that they were playing when his horrific injury happened.
Later on, Damar was seen throwing up a heart sign gesture with his hands and hyping up the home crowd.
Check out some footage, courtesy of the Buffalo Bills…
