Elle Fanning Mourns the Loss of Her Ballet Teacher, Wendy Lawson: 'My Second Mother'

Elle Fanning is mourning a deep loss: her beloved ballet teacher, Wendy Lawson.

The 24-year-old Maleficent star shared an update to her Instagram on Saturday (January 21), writing an emotional tribute to the late instructor.

“Wendy ❤️ The all great and powerful Wendy Lawson. I have never met anyone more elegant and full of strength. You fought until your last breath. You are my family. My second mother,” she began.

“I wish everyone in the world could have known the force of nature that is you. I feel sorry for those who did not. But the lives you touched are forever changed. The lessons and wisdom you instilled in me I know I am still yet to even discover…we were your students but more importantly we were your children. It far exceeded just teaching ballet. I would give up anything just to hear you say the word, “child” to me again in your soft lyrical voice. Oh how I miss our talks and your hugs that could make all sadness disappear,” Elle wrote.

“I hope to always make you proud and I will continue to make decisions in my life you will be proud of. You are my fairy angel now, guiding me and as hard as it is to not have you here with me, I know you are in heaven drinking the finest champagne with all your favorite old Hollywood stars, chatting with the Brontë sisters, flying to Neverland with your King Charles Spaniels, Oliver and Trevor, hunting with Artemis, and most importantly dancing with your beautiful mom,” she continued.

“Seeing you in your final days was an unbearable pain I wish on no one. But you handled it with grace. You are the strongest person I have ever met and the only person I know who had the perfect bone structure to pull off a pixie cut. Your beauty was evident on the outside but the beauty inside your heart is what will stay with me forever. I would be nothing without you. I love you.”

Our thoughts are with Wendy Lawson‘s loved ones at this difficult time.

