Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; Drew Taggart Hold Hands While Out in NYC After Singer Clears Air on Her Relationship Status

Selena Gomez & Drew Taggart Hold Hands While Out in NYC After Singer Clears Air on Her Relationship Status

Beyonce Heats Up Red Carpet &amp; Stage at Grand Opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai

Beyonce Heats Up Red Carpet & Stage at Grand Opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai

Sun, 22 January 2023 at 8:58 am

Highest Grossing Las Vegas Residencies - Top 10 Revealed!

Continue Here »

Highest Grossing Las Vegas Residencies - Top 10 Revealed!

The Las Vegas residency is an excellent option for the modern superstar looking to make touring money without actually touring: no traveling necessary, a consistent schedule, and a regular stream of eager attendees visiting Sin City.

As a result, plenty of our favorite pop stars, musicians and vocalists have used the Vegas atmosphere to their advantage, creating gigantic multi-sensory spectacles and providing a much-needed escape with mind-blowing shows.

Some of the most popular shows have brought in millions upon millions of dollars – and some of the top artists of Las Vegas even have multiple highest-grossing residencies of all time!

Wondering who’s made the most money while performing in Las Vegas? We’ve put together the top shows, via Billboard‘s Boxscore numbers.

Scroll through to see the Top 10 highest-grossing Las Vegas residencies of all time…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Bette Midler, Britney Spears, Celine Dion, Cher, EG, Elton John, Extended, Lady Gaga, Music, Rod Stewart, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr