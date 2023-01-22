Top Stories
Sun, 22 January 2023 at 6:42 pm

Is Alice Still Stuck in 1999 on Hallmark's 'The Way Home'? Watch A Sneak Peek For Episode #2!

Is Alice Still Stuck in 1999 on Hallmark's 'The Way Home'? Watch A Sneak Peek For Episode #2!

Alice goes mircophice-ing about what really happened to Jacob in a new sneak peek for The Way Home‘s new episode.

In the debut episode last week, Alice was still in 1999 – but it looks like she does make it back!

Here’s the full summary for the new episode: Kat (Chyler Leigh) considers an offer to write a book about Jacob’s (Remy Smith) disappearance more than two decades prior, but Del (Andie MacDowell) wants to close that chapter and move on from the past.

Meanwhile, with the guidance of Elliot (Evan Williams), Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) starts to piece together how the pond works as she yearns to return to the past.

Tune into the new episode TONIGHT, January 22 at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Channel.
