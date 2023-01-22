Top Stories
What Comes Out on Disney+ in February 2023? Full List Revealed!

What Comes Out on Disney+ in February 2023? Full List Revealed!

Sun, 22 January 2023 at 11:17 pm

Jennifer Connelly Thinks Tom Cruise Deserves An Oscar for 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Jennifer Connelly Thinks Tom Cruise Deserves An Oscar for 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Jennifer Connelly goes for a preppy look for the premiere of her new movie, Bad Behaviour, during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival at The Ray Theatre on Saturday night (January 21) in Park City, Utah.

The movie, directed by Alice Englert, focuses on Lucy (Connelly), a former child actress who seeks enlightenment at a retreat led by spiritual leader Elon (Ben Whishaw) while she also navigates the close yet turbulent relationship with her stunt performer daughter, Dylan (Englert).

While promoting the movie, Jennifer was also asked about working with Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, and revealed that she thinks he does deserve an Oscar for his performance.

“He’s extraordinary,” she told Variety. “He does an amazing job in the movie. He’s extraordinary as a person and fantastic as an actor, and I think that he is just perfect. He embodies that character so beautifully, and I think he absolutely deserves it.”

Jennifer added of the movie, “I think that the film is a really well made film and it’s really hard to make a film like that. Also, thinking about Tom’s work, think of the things that he did for that role.”

“Besides all the stuff on the ground and how wonderful he is in those scenes and creating those relationships…I think the relationship he has with Miles’ character is so beautiful and moving. But the work that he did to accomplish those flying sequences, it’s something else.”

Top Gun: Maverick is streaming on Paramount+.

Check out 15+ pictures of Jennifer Connelly at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival…
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer connelly tom cruise oscar sundance 01
jennifer connelly tom cruise oscar sundance 02
jennifer connelly tom cruise oscar sundance 03
jennifer connelly tom cruise oscar sundance 04
jennifer connelly tom cruise oscar sundance 05
jennifer connelly tom cruise oscar sundance 06
jennifer connelly tom cruise oscar sundance 07
jennifer connelly tom cruise oscar sundance 08
jennifer connelly tom cruise oscar sundance 09
jennifer connelly tom cruise oscar sundance 10
jennifer connelly tom cruise oscar sundance 11
jennifer connelly tom cruise oscar sundance 12
jennifer connelly tom cruise oscar sundance 13
jennifer connelly tom cruise oscar sundance 14
jennifer connelly tom cruise oscar sundance 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2023 Sundance Film Festival, Jennifer Connelly

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr