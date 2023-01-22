Jennifer Connelly Thinks Tom Cruise Deserves An Oscar for 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Jennifer Connelly goes for a preppy look for the premiere of her new movie, Bad Behaviour, during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival at The Ray Theatre on Saturday night (January 21) in Park City, Utah.

The movie, directed by Alice Englert, focuses on Lucy (Connelly), a former child actress who seeks enlightenment at a retreat led by spiritual leader Elon (Ben Whishaw) while she also navigates the close yet turbulent relationship with her stunt performer daughter, Dylan (Englert).

While promoting the movie, Jennifer was also asked about working with Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, and revealed that she thinks he does deserve an Oscar for his performance.

“He’s extraordinary,” she told Variety. “He does an amazing job in the movie. He’s extraordinary as a person and fantastic as an actor, and I think that he is just perfect. He embodies that character so beautifully, and I think he absolutely deserves it.”

Jennifer added of the movie, “I think that the film is a really well made film and it’s really hard to make a film like that. Also, thinking about Tom’s work, think of the things that he did for that role.”

“Besides all the stuff on the ground and how wonderful he is in those scenes and creating those relationships…I think the relationship he has with Miles’ character is so beautiful and moving. But the work that he did to accomplish those flying sequences, it’s something else.”

Top Gun: Maverick is streaming on Paramount+.

Check out 15+ pictures of Jennifer Connelly at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival…