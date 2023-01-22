Jojo Siwa Celebrates Second Anniversary of Her Coming Out - 'I'm SO Proud of 17 Year Old JoJo'

JoJo Siwa marked a very important anniversary on Sunday (January 22).

The 19-year-old Dance Moms alum and content creator celebrated the second anniversary of her coming out.

If you weren’t aware, JoJo came out publicly with a little help from her cousin when she was 17. She did so by sharing a photo of herself wearing a shirt that read “Best Gay Cousin Ever.”

Two years later, the celebrity shared a sweet message about her 17-year-old self.

JoJo took to Instagram to share the photo of herself wearing the shirt again.

“2 years ago today ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 now looking back on everything…. I’m SO proud of 17 year old JoJo,” she wrote alongside the pic.

Since coming out, JoJo has been in several high-profile public relationships, including one with fellow creator Avery Cyrus. They broke up in December 2022, and things got a little messy.

If you missed it, she also kicked off the new year by celebrating an impressive achievement.

