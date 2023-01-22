Top Stories
What Comes Out on Disney+ in February 2023? Full List Revealed!

Sun, 22 January 2023 at 11:58 pm

Justin & Hailey Bieber Head to Lunch in NYC After Busy Week in LA Together

Hailey and Justin Bieber had quite the busy week!

The cute married couple were spotted ending their week on Sunday afternoon (January 22) with a lunch date at Bar Pitti in New York City.

Before landing in the Big Apple though, Justin and Hailey were spotted out and about at meetings throughout Los Angeles.

At the start of their busy week, Hailey was seen meeting up with BFF Kendall Jenner for a pilates class.

Later on, she joined Justin for a mid-week church service in West Hollywood.

Later on, Hailey, in a bright green drew. hoodie, was seen giving Justin a kiss before he headed to the studio to work on his music.

If you missed it, Hailey‘s makeup artist just dropped their tricks for her flawless foundation application. Check it out!

Check out 10+ pictures of Justin and Hailey Bieber out and about in LA and NYC this week…
