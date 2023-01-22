Top Stories
Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial - Celebrity Performers, Tributes & Photos Inside Revealed

Selena Gomez & Drew Taggart Hold Hands While Out in NYC After Singer Clears Air on Her Relationship Status

Beyonce Heats Up Red Carpet & Stage at Grand Opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai

What Comes Out on Disney+ in February 2023? Full List Revealed!

Sun, 22 January 2023 at 2:40 pm

Kelly Ripa Calls Out Husband Mark Consuelos for What He Said During Her Birth Experience

Kelly Ripa Calls Out Husband Mark Consuelos for What He Said During Her Birth Experience

Kelly Ripa is exposing her husband, Mark Consuelos.

The 52-year-old Live! with Kelly and Ryan co-star contributed to the comments section of Amanda Hirsch‘s Instagram after Amanda shared a question about giving birth.

“What is one thing that your partner did, said or brought to the hospital that really helped you through your birth experience?” the prompt reads.

Click inside to read more…

As Amanda shared several amusing responses (“Are you done?” (To me after contractions,” “My chair is really uncomfortable,” “I’m so tired”), Kelly weighed in with her own.

Kelly Ripa

“Do you mind if i eat?” she wrote, adding: “And ‘I’m going to the batting cages since you’re gonna be here a while.’”

Recently, Kelly Ripa opened up about the thirst trap photos she often shares of husband Mark Consuelos and the reason why she started posting more of them.
Photos: Getty
