Kelly Ripa Calls Out Husband Mark Consuelos for What He Said During Her Birth Experience

Kelly Ripa is exposing her husband, Mark Consuelos.

The 52-year-old Live! with Kelly and Ryan co-star contributed to the comments section of Amanda Hirsch‘s Instagram after Amanda shared a question about giving birth.

“What is one thing that your partner did, said or brought to the hospital that really helped you through your birth experience?” the prompt reads.

As Amanda shared several amusing responses (“Are you done?” (To me after contractions,” “My chair is really uncomfortable,” “I’m so tired”), Kelly weighed in with her own.

“Do you mind if i eat?” she wrote, adding: “And ‘I’m going to the batting cages since you’re gonna be here a while.’”

