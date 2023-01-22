Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Confirms She Went on a Date With Tyler Cameron Amid Speculation

Kristin Cavallari is opening up about her love life, and seemingly addressing Tyler Cameron dating rumors.

The 36-year-old Very Cavallari star spoke out alongside her Back to the Beach podcast Stephen Colletti in a Q&A segment, via Dearmedia.

During the interview, Kristin was asked who the last person she went on a date with.

“It’s so funny to me how I get all of these questions all the time, and you get the simplest stuff,” she laughed.

“My last date was public,” she confirmed, “So, if you really want to know I guess you can google it.”

Pictures of her and the 29-year-old Bachelor Nation alum at dinner on New Year’s Eve surfaced online, which led to romance rumors.

“But I’ll sip so I don’t have to say it. It was New Year’s Eve weekend,” she added.

The news follows the two meeting up in Miami, Fla. back in November while Kristin was in town for her best friend’s bachelorette party, via E! News.

“Listen, when I am dating someone and I’m in a serious relationship, I’ll be the first one to shout it from the rooftops. Until then, I’m not going to comment on my love life. Your girl’s having fun!” she said at the time.

She also just clarified something else about her dating life recently.