Top Stories
Netflix Cancels 3 TV Shows in 2023, Renews Several Fan Favorites &amp; Announces 2 Shows Are Ending

Netflix Cancels 3 TV Shows in 2023, Renews Several Fan Favorites & Announces 2 Shows Are Ending

Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial - Celebrity Performers, Tributes &amp; Photos Inside Revealed

Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial - Celebrity Performers, Tributes & Photos Inside Revealed

Selena Gomez &amp; Drew Taggart Hold Hands While Out in NYC After Singer Clears Air on Her Relationship Status

Selena Gomez & Drew Taggart Hold Hands While Out in NYC After Singer Clears Air on Her Relationship Status

What Comes Out on Disney+ in February 2023? Full List Revealed!

What Comes Out on Disney+ in February 2023? Full List Revealed!

Sun, 22 January 2023 at 8:38 pm

Kylie Jenner Dons Glamorous Ruffled Robe For Maison Margiela Fashion Show After Sharing Son's New Name

Kylie Jenner Dons Glamorous Ruffled Robe For Maison Margiela Fashion Show After Sharing Son's New Name

Kylie Jenner wraps a ruffled blue robe around her while arriving for the Maison Margiela fashion show in Paris, France on Sunday (January 22).

The 25-year-old reality star and mom of two made a grand entrance to the fashion presentation, which took place during Paris Fashion Week, and was seen waving to some fans who greeted her along the way.

Just ahead of her glamorous arrival, Kylie finally revealed the new name of her son, who is almost a year old.

Keep reading to find out more…

After welcoming her son with ex Travis Scott in February last year, Kylie did reveal that they had named him Wolf. However, that name didn’t last and she shared with fans that they were in the process of changing it.

Kylie finally revealed almost a year later that she and Travis changed his name to Aire!

Check out the brand new photos of Kylie and Aire together.

While fans were excited to find out her son’s new name, they were also shocked to learn that it has a NSFW meaning in Arabic.

Just Jared on Facebook
kylie jenner blue robe maison margiela fashion show 01
kylie jenner blue robe maison margiela fashion show 02
kylie jenner blue robe maison margiela fashion show 03
kylie jenner blue robe maison margiela fashion show 04
kylie jenner blue robe maison margiela fashion show 05
kylie jenner blue robe maison margiela fashion show 06
kylie jenner blue robe maison margiela fashion show 07
kylie jenner blue robe maison margiela fashion show 08
kylie jenner blue robe maison margiela fashion show 09

Photos: BackgridUSA
Posted to: Kylie Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr