Kylie Jenner Dons Glamorous Ruffled Robe For Maison Margiela Fashion Show After Sharing Son's New Name

Kylie Jenner wraps a ruffled blue robe around her while arriving for the Maison Margiela fashion show in Paris, France on Sunday (January 22).

The 25-year-old reality star and mom of two made a grand entrance to the fashion presentation, which took place during Paris Fashion Week, and was seen waving to some fans who greeted her along the way.

Just ahead of her glamorous arrival, Kylie finally revealed the new name of her son, who is almost a year old.

After welcoming her son with ex Travis Scott in February last year, Kylie did reveal that they had named him Wolf. However, that name didn’t last and she shared with fans that they were in the process of changing it.

Kylie finally revealed almost a year later that she and Travis changed his name to Aire!

While fans were excited to find out her son’s new name, they were also shocked to learn that it has a NSFW meaning in Arabic.