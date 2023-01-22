Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Keough & Husband Ben Smith-Petersen Quietly Welcome a Daughter

Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen are parents.

The couple have welcomed a daughter, a rep for the actress confirmed to Page Six on Sunday (January 22) after Ben hinted at the news while reading a letter from his wife at her mother Lisa Marie Presley‘s memorial at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn.

“Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters,” the letter read.

“Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I’m a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart.”

The two got married back in 2015.

There is no further information yet on when their daughter was born, nor did they reveal her name. Congratulations to the family.

