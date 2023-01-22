Top Stories
Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial - Celebrity Performers, Tributes &amp; Photos Inside Revealed

Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial - Celebrity Performers, Tributes & Photos Inside Revealed

Selena Gomez &amp; Drew Taggart Hold Hands While Out in NYC After Singer Clears Air on Her Relationship Status

Selena Gomez & Drew Taggart Hold Hands While Out in NYC After Singer Clears Air on Her Relationship Status

Beyonce Heats Up Red Carpet &amp; Stage at Grand Opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai

Beyonce Heats Up Red Carpet & Stage at Grand Opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai

What Comes Out on Disney+ in February 2023? Full List Revealed!

What Comes Out on Disney+ in February 2023? Full List Revealed!

Sun, 22 January 2023 at 12:53 pm

Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial - Celebrity Performers, Tributes & Photos Inside Revealed

Continue Here »

Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial - Celebrity Performers, Tributes & Photos Inside Revealed

Lisa Marie Presley received a very emotional memorial service on Sunday (January 22).

The late star, who sadly passed away earlier this month at the age of 54, was remembered in a ceremony at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn.

Several celerity friends and family gathered to pay tribute to Lisa Marie.

Scroll through to find out what happened at the memorial service…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
lisa marie presley memorial 01
lisa marie presley memorial 02
lisa marie presley memorial 03
lisa marie presley memorial 04
lisa marie presley memorial 05
lisa marie presley memorial 06
lisa marie presley memorial 07
lisa marie presley memorial 08
lisa marie presley memorial 09
lisa marie presley memorial 10
lisa marie presley memorial 11
lisa marie presley memorial 12
lisa marie presley memorial 13
lisa marie presley memorial 14
lisa marie presley memorial 15
lisa marie presley memorial 16
lisa marie presley memorial 17
lisa marie presley memorial 18
lisa marie presley memorial 19
lisa marie presley memorial 20
lisa marie presley memorial 21
lisa marie presley memorial 22
lisa marie presley memorial 23
lisa marie presley memorial 24
lisa marie presley memorial 25
lisa marie presley memorial 26
lisa marie presley memorial 27
lisa marie presley memorial 28
lisa marie presley memorial 29
lisa marie presley memorial 30
lisa marie presley memorial 31
lisa marie presley memorial 32
lisa marie presley memorial 33
lisa marie presley memorial 34
lisa marie presley memorial 35
lisa marie presley memorial 36
lisa marie presley memorial 37
lisa marie presley memorial 38
lisa marie presley memorial 39
lisa marie presley memorial 40
lisa marie presley memorial 41
lisa marie presley memorial 42
lisa marie presley memorial 43
lisa marie presley memorial 44
lisa marie presley memorial 45
lisa marie presley memorial 46
lisa marie presley memorial 47
lisa marie presley memorial 48
lisa marie presley memorial 49
lisa marie presley memorial 50
lisa marie presley memorial 51
lisa marie presley memorial 52
lisa marie presley memorial 53
lisa marie presley memorial 54
lisa marie presley memorial 55
lisa marie presley memorial 56
lisa marie presley memorial 57
lisa marie presley memorial 58
lisa marie presley memorial 59
lisa marie presley memorial 60
lisa marie presley memorial 61

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alanis Morissette, Axl Rose, Ben Smith-Petersen, Billy Corgan, jason clark, Jerry Schilling, Joel Weinshanker, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, Sarah Ferguson, The Blackwood Brothers Quartet

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr