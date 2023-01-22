LL Cool J, Daniela Ruah & More 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Stars React To Show Ending With 14th Season

Over the weekend, it was announced that the current season of NCIS: Los Angeles would be its last.

Following the news, many of the stars have reacted to the end of the very successful show, including series original stars LL Cool J and Daniela Ruah, and Eric Christian Olsen and Caleb Castille.

LL Cool J first referenced the recent crossover event in his Instagram post about the series end.

“This NCIS Crossover was a huge success!! Thank you to all our millions of fans around the world!! Some of our best ratings in years,” he wrote, before adding that “after 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end @ncisla on top of our game!!!”

He concluded, I look forward to continuing my fruitful partnership with @cbstv. They invested in our series B round and became a strategic partner with @rockthebells!! More exciting announcements and dates ahead!!!”

Daniela, who portrayed Kensi Blye, shared two photos from her first appearance on the series until the latest.

“From season 1 to season 14, from 24 yrs old to 39, it has been an absolute dream. So many feelings to process and too many words to say. I will save them for a later date… I’m so so grateful to have been a part of this NCISLA family. The show lasted this long because of all of you ♥️,” she wrote.

Eric, who was Daniela‘s on-screen husband, Marty Deeks, he shared a photos of him going through a tunnel with gear on.

“What a spectacular journey we all shared,” he captioned.

Meanwhile, Caleb, who was a new member of the team on the show, took to Twitter to share his goodbye.

“Incredibly sad about the news that @NCISLA won’t be coming back to give you guys another season but man what an amazing accomplishment…14 seasons!” he wrote. “S/o to the best fans & crew in the world! I’m eternally grateful for the opportunity.”

He added, “Special Agent Devin Rountree signing off.”

