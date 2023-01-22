Top Stories
Sun, 22 January 2023 at 7:41 pm

Pamela Anderson Claims Tim Allen Flashed Her On Set Of 'Home Improvement' in Memoir; He Responds

Pamela Anderson has recalled a pivotal moment for her that happened on the set of Home Improvement.

If you recall, the 55-year-old actress played the role of Lisa, the Tool Girl, who was featured on the 1990s-era series in the first two seasons, opposite Tim Allen and Richard Karn.

In her new memoir, Pamela alleged that it was during this time that Tim had flashed her with his penis backstage.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to the excerpt, which Variety published on Sunday (January 21), Pamela recalled Tim telling her that in doing that, they were “even”.

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe,” the excerpt reads. “He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

Following the accusation, the outlet reached out to Tim about it, and he denied it happened.

“No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing,” he said in a statement.

This is one of the many things Pamela reveals in her new book. She also revealed that she was only in love one time.

Ahead of her memoir debut, Pamela also spoke about the letter that Lily James wrote to her.

“Love, Pamela” will be out, wherever books are sold, on January 31.
Photos: Getty
