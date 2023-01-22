Sam Smith Hides Kim Petras Under Their Dress During 'Saturday Night Live' Performance of 'Unholy'

Sam Smith welcomed their special guest Kim Petras onstage during a performance of their chart-topper “Unholy” on Saturday Night Live in a truly iconic fashion.

The 30-year-old Gloria superstar took the stage at the featured musical guest for the January 21 episode. However, they generously shared the stage with their collaborator.

Sam opened the performance wearing a stunning, voluminous pink dress while belting out the hit. As Kim‘s verse came up, two dancers came on the stage to open their dress, revealing the singer underneath.

While Sam is a SNL veteran on their third performance, this marked Kim‘s first appearance.

By the way, if their dress looks familiar, that’s because it is.

Both Sam and Kim dropped new songs this week. The former unleashed the title track to their forthcoming album, which arrives in full on January 27. Meanwhile, the latter kicked off the new year with her song “brr.”

Sam also made headlines after opening up about a strange conspiracy theory involving them and Adele.

Press play on Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” performance from Saturday Night Live below…