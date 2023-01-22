Top Stories
Sun, 22 January 2023 at 10:53 am

Selling The OC's Tyler Stanaland & Alex Hall Reunite One Day After Brittany Snow Files for Divorce Amid Romance Rumors

Selling The OC's Tyler Stanaland & Alex Hall Reunite One Day After Brittany Snow Files for Divorce Amid Romance Rumors

Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall are together again amid romance rumors.

The 33-year-old realtor reunited with his Selling the OC co-star Alex Hall over the weekend in Dubai.

Click inside to read more…

The reunion also happened to come one day after his estranged wife, Brittany Snow, filed for divorce.

The Selling the OC stars posed for a photo at the grand opening of Nobu Dubai, located at the new Atlantis The Palm, on Friday (December 20).

Brittany filed for divorce four months after the couple announced their separation, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their split.

The day that his split from Brittany was announced, Tyler and Alex were photographed together while dining out with friends at SOTA in Corona Del Mar, Calif., sparking romance rumors at the time. However, a source insisted they weren’t dating.

Tyler and Brittany were married for two years, and the couple shared a statement on their decision to separate in September.
Photos: Getty
