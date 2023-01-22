Shania Twain Opens Up About Her Voice After Surgery & Mentoring Other Artists During 'InStyle' Interview

Shania Twain got candid in a new interview with InStyle.

The 57-year-old Queen of Me country legend opened up about her voice after undergoing two “open-throat” surgeries to repair her throat after it was damaged following a Lyme disease diagnosis.

She also spoke about her relationship with other artists that she has taken under her wing.

Keep reading to see what Shania Twain had to say…

On recovering after her surgeries: “After I had the surgery, I was petrified to make a sound. I didn’t know what was going to come out,” Shania said. “It did scare me, but I just had to take the leap and make a sound. And I was so excited about what came out. It was a connection to the vocal cords and it came out very easily. I was really, really, really excited.”

On her new voice: “It’s easier for me to make loud sounds than it is to make soft sounds,” she said about her voice after the procedures. “When the air is dry, it’s harder to get that resonance. When I’m loud, it happens, which was the opposite problem before I got the surgery.”

“I’m just not as worried as I was when I was younger. I’m a professional. I want things to be great. I want to be as perfect as I can be as a professional, but I’m not a perfect person. I sound different. I look different and I’m OK with that. I’m fearless in that way and that motivates me,” Shania continued.

On taking other artists under her wing: “Artists will ask for advice or will share stories and I feel a little bit like an aunt in a way. It sort of makes me feel auntie-ish, which I like. I enjoy it. I’m a nurturing person and I like to share my experiences,” she shared. “I’ve gone through them, so what good are they if I can’t pass them on or share them? It’s like dying with a good recipe. It’s a shame. Nobody wants to keep that for themselves. I enjoy passing any of it on.”

