Selena Gomez & Drew Taggart Hold Hands While Out in NYC After Singer Clears Air on Her Relationship Status

Beyonce Heats Up Red Carpet & Stage at Grand Opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai

The Richest 'Charmed' Co-Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

The Richest 'Charmed' Co-Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Charmed is a TV classic!

The series, which originally aired on The WB for eight seasons from October 1998 to May of 2006, follows three sisters with unique magical powers, also known as the Charmed Ones, who are the most powerful good witches in the world. Using their powers (the Power of Three!), they protect the world from evil.

The first three seasons featured Prue (Shannen Doherty), Piper (Holly Marie Combs) and Phoebe Halliwell (Alyssa Milano) as the trio, until Shannen left in 2001, being replaced by Rose McGowan as the long-lost younger half-sister Paige Matthews in Season 4.

In 2018, the popular show got a reboot series at The CW, which ran for four seasons until May of 2022.

We’ve rounded up all of the main cast of the original Charmed series, and ranked them according to their estimated net worth.

Scroll through to find out who are the richest stars of Charmed…

