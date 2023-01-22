Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; Drew Taggart Hold Hands While Out in NYC After Singer Clears Air on Her Relationship Status

Beyonce Heats Up Red Carpet &amp; Stage at Grand Opening of Atlantis The Royal in Dubai

Sun, 22 January 2023 at 2:02 am

Tony Hawk & Property Brothers' Jonathan & Drew Scott Make Surprise Cameos on 'Saturday Night Live' During 'Miss Universe' Sketch

The January 21 episode of Saturday Night Live was full of surprise cameos.

Amy Poehler joined first-time host Aubrey Plaza during the opening monologue, and Sam Smith shared their stage with Kim Petras for a duet of their chart-topper “Unholy.”

Then Tony Hawk and Jonathan and Drew Scott of HGTV’s Property Brothers appeared as the totally unexpected judges in a skit about Miss Universe.

Check out Drew and Jonathan Scott and Tony Hawk’s surprise Saturday Night Live appearance inside…

We just crowned a new Miss Universe last week, and the popular late night show put together a skit about overexcited pageant competitors that starred the unlikely trio as judges.

Instead of being introduced by their names, Drew and Jonathan were simply referred to as the Property Brothers. They selected France as the winner of the pageant and also revealed how they landed the role.

If you missed it, Bowen Yang helped introduce the episode in a hysterical way by introducing a new and controversial political impersonation to the mix.

Check out the Saturday Night Live skit featuring Tony Hawk, Drew and Jonathan Scott below…
