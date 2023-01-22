Tony Hawk & Property Brothers' Jonathan & Drew Scott Make Surprise Cameos on 'Saturday Night Live' During 'Miss Universe' Sketch

The January 21 episode of Saturday Night Live was full of surprise cameos.

Amy Poehler joined first-time host Aubrey Plaza during the opening monologue, and Sam Smith shared their stage with Kim Petras for a duet of their chart-topper “Unholy.”

Then Tony Hawk and Jonathan and Drew Scott of HGTV’s Property Brothers appeared as the totally unexpected judges in a skit about Miss Universe.

We just crowned a new Miss Universe last week, and the popular late night show put together a skit about overexcited pageant competitors that starred the unlikely trio as judges.

Instead of being introduced by their names, Drew and Jonathan were simply referred to as the Property Brothers. They selected France as the winner of the pageant and also revealed how they landed the role.

If you missed it, Bowen Yang helped introduce the episode in a hysterical way by introducing a new and controversial political impersonation to the mix.

Check out the Saturday Night Live skit featuring Tony Hawk, Drew and Jonathan Scott below…