Who is George Santos, the Politician Bowen Yang Impersonated in Drag on 'Saturday Night Live'

Bowen Yang helped kick off the January 21 episode of Saturday Night Live by getting in drag to impersonate a controversial politician who has been caught in multiple apparent lies.

If you weren’t aware, George Santos is a newly elected Republican in the United States House of Representatives. You might be wondering what a newly elected Congressman might have done to attract the attention of the 32-year-old comedian and SNL on the first show back after a lengthy winter break.

Well, there’s a lot going on there.

Read more about George Santos and the Bowen Yang spoof on Saturday Night Live…

George has seemingly been caught in multiple lies since being elected, including about his family, work and educational history. He was even allegedly caught lying about his religious background and then claimed that he didn’t say he was Jewish but was “Jew-ish,” according to Reuters.

The openly gay politician has recently been called a hypocrite for his political beliefs and the controversial stance the Republican party has regarding the LGBTQ+ community after allegations arose that he performed as a drag queen years ago in Brazil.

After strongly denying that he had performed as a drag queen, TMZ reported that George did admit to dressing as a woman when he was “young” while still saying he wasn’t a drag queen.

“No, I was not a drag queen in Brazil,” he told photographers, seemingly admitting that he was in the photos circulating online. “I was young, and I had fun at a festival.”

That leads to Bowen‘s SNL spoof during the show’s cold open where he poked fun at George‘s alleged lies, including his lated denial. The result is a must-see moment and the introduction of another political character being spoofed on the show.

Watch Bowen Yang’s skit in the Saturday Night Live cold open below…