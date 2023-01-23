5 Big Bombshells From Pamela Anderson's Netflix Documentary - Find Out What She Revealed!

Pamela Anderson isn’t holding back, and she’s telling her story on her own turns.

The 55-year-old Baywatch bombshell pulled back the curtain on her life in a new Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, which premieres on January 31.

The documentary is set to explore her personal and professional life, from her journey being born in Canada to becoming one of the biggest icons in Hollywood, as well as the details of her love life.

Yahoo! published several shocking quotes from the doc, ahead of its premiere.

Find out what Pamela Anderson revealed in the series…