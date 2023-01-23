Top Stories
'Bachelor' Couples Still Together Today - Only 8 Out of 46 Couples From the Franchise Have Lasted

Rumors That Selena Gomez Is Dating This Celebrity Are Heating Up Due to New Photos!

Mon, 23 January 2023 at 11:10 pm

Adam Lambert Reflects on Coming Out After 'American Idol,' Being Threatened with a Lawsuit & Deciding to 'Be as Gay as I F---ing Can'

Adam Lambert reflected on his time in the spotlight after his star-making appearance on American Idol.

The 40-year-old “Whataya Want from Me” hitmaker spoke candidly about his experience as a young gay musician in the industry while accepting an award at the Creative Coalition’s annual Spotlight Initiative Awards Gala Dinner on Saturday (January 21).

During it, Adam opened up about a performance that got him threatened by a lawsuit, what it was like being out in the early days of his career, changes he’s seen in the industry and how fans reacted to his decision to stay true to himself.

Scroll through the biggest takeaways from Adam Lambert’s speech…

