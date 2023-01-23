Adam Lambert Reflects on Coming Out After 'American Idol,' Being Threatened with a Lawsuit & Deciding to 'Be as Gay as I F---ing Can'

Adam Lambert reflected on his time in the spotlight after his star-making appearance on American Idol.

The 40-year-old “Whataya Want from Me” hitmaker spoke candidly about his experience as a young gay musician in the industry while accepting an award at the Creative Coalition’s annual Spotlight Initiative Awards Gala Dinner on Saturday (January 21).

During it, Adam opened up about a performance that got him threatened by a lawsuit, what it was like being out in the early days of his career, changes he’s seen in the industry and how fans reacted to his decision to stay true to himself.

Scroll through the biggest takeaways from Adam Lambert’s speech…