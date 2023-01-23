Alec Baldwin Posts First Photo On Social Media Since Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Were Announced

Alec Baldwin shared a photo of his wife Hilaria Baldwin and their 6-year-old son Leo.

It was the 64-year-old actor’s first social media post since being charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter involving the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer on the set of his film Rust.

Along with the picture, Alec said, “The old ‘let me give you a back rub’ ploy. Potato chips to follow.”

Hilaria wore a green sweatshirt that had “EMPATHY” written across it as she arrived back at her apartment after a workout last week in New York City.

Production on Rust will go on despite the charges, and Alec will still star in the lead role for the film. He will reportedly not be charged with the shooting of director Joel Souza.